Abia gov gives employment to nine corp members

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has offered automatic employment to nine ex-National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members of Abia origin, who bagged the Presidential awards at the end of their service year.

The awardees were part of a select group honoured at the national level for exceptional performance during their service year, making Abia State the highest contributor with nine recipients.

Otti made the announcement yesterday while receiving the awardees led by the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Gladys Adama, in his office yesterday.

He directed the Head of Service to issue them appointment letters immediately, noting that their outstanding performance during the service year had already proven their worth.

“On behalf of the state government, you are going to leave here with a token. But beyond the token, I hereby temporarily lift the embargo on employment to employ the nine of you, except if any of you is not interested,” Otti declared.

The governor commended them for making Abia proud, urging them to remain outstanding in their various fields of endeavour.

He also commended the NYSC for its pivotal role in grooming young Nigerians into responsible, disciplined, and exemplary citizens who contribute meaningfully to national development.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Nwogu Chinonso from Obingwa Local Government Area, expressed gratitude to the governor for recognising their efforts and promised that they would serve the state diligently.

Earlier, Adama explained that the nine awardees were among the few selected nationwide and decorated by President Bola Tinubu on July 29.

She added that while most of them served in the North, they all distinguished themselves in their primary assignments.

The nine ex-corps members who received automatic employment include Nwogu Chinonso, Anyanwu Promise, Ezieme Uba, Emmanuel OEzinne, Abia Chinwendu, Nwafike Chiemela, Ugwa Mark, Eke Miracle, and James Chukwuebuka.