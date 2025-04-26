Abia Gov. dismisses defection to APC

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has dismissed reports suggesting that he is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Labour Party (LP), describing the claims as “false, baseless, and unfounded”.

The governor clarified that he neither held any meeting with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State nor discussed plans to join the APC.

He dismissed the reports through a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, and made available to newsmen.

“The report that His Excellency, Governor Alex Otti, OFR, held a meeting with Governor Hope Uzodinma over his alleged planned defection to the APC is completely devoid of substance and should be disregarded,” Ekeoma said.

He explained that following the National Economic Council meeting on Thursday, 24 April, Governor Otti, alongside a few of his colleagues, had attended the birthday celebration of Governor Uzodinma’s twin daughters – a purely social event unconnected to politics.

“It is natural for Governor Otti’s impressive performance, popularity and towering credentials as the Governor of Abia State to attract admiration and permutations from interested parties.

“However, Governor Otti’s political decisions, especially those that would have huge impact and far-reaching consequences on Abians, would always be taken in conjunction with the majority of Abians and his allies,” the statement read.

Ekeoma stressed that any major political move by Governor Otti must be justified and demonstrably in the overriding interest of the Abia people.

He further noted that while political activities for 2027 appear to be gaining momentum, Governor Otti believes it would be unfair to the electorate if governance were to be overshadowed by premature political calculations.

“Governor Otti strongly holds the view that less than two years into his administration, it is governance — not politics — that should dominate discussions in Abia State,” Ekeoma stated.

Reaffirming the governor’s political stance, he added, “We wish to emphatically state that Governor Otti remains a member of the Labour Party and is not planning or discussing with anyone to defect to the APC or any other party, as falsely alleged.”