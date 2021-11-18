Abia ex-governor recommends sack of Super Eagles coach over poor performance

Following the display of Super Eagles players during their encounter against Cape Verde, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has recommended that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) should sack coach, Gernot Rohr, for mismanaging the team.

Kalu said that the team under Rohr has continued to play woefully and that he does not understand why the country’s football governing body has refused to relieve the tactician of his duties.

The lawmaker, who was a former governor of Abia State, gave the recommendation on Thursday while analysing the team’s pattern of play under the German professional football manager particularly the Super Eagles display during the 2022 world cup qualification exercise.

He noted that since the appointment of the coach, soccer lovers across the country have been made to undergo agony and pains as they watch their national team play without purpose and direction.

Kalu, through a statement released on its official social media handle, disclosed that he would have made same mistake the NFF made in the appointment of Rohr as Enyimba manager while serving as Abia state governor, saying but I turned down the request and went for a Nigerian tactician.

The statement reads: In the last five years we have wasted our time in football. There is nothing new we are doing any longer . To see a country with many professional players home and abroad struggling to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup is heartbreaking. Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don’t understand why he is still managing Super Eagles.

“When I Was Governor, he applied to become employed as Enyimba coach. He was brought to Nigeria by Oscar Udoji but I refused to employ him. I am calling on the Chairman of NFF, Amaju Pinnick to wake up and to quickly find a replacement for Rohr .

“We, soccer lovers, don’t need further dissatisfaction in a game, we have the capacity to make ourselves proud. If the problems you have this year are the same problems you had last year, then you are not a leader. You are rather a problem on your own that must be solved”.

