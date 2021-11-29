Abia ex-governor educates Nnamdi Kanu on inciting statements consequence

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to respect the love and supports from his people by refraining from violent ideology and making inciting statements capable of setting the country on fire.

He said that there was need for the IPOB leader to pause and reflect and consider the consequence of his action, inaction and statements on his follower and the country in general.

Kalu, who is former Abia State Governor, said that he advised Kanu when he visited him on Monday afternoon in the custody of the Department of State Services. Through a statement released to journalist, Kalu said that the IPOB leader was in good health and under proper care.

He explained that during the meeting, he was frank in his message and told Kanu the need to consider the consequences of certain actions that he would be taking and resultant effect on his followers.

“This afternoon, I visited my brother, Maazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Abuja. I met him in good health and care and we discussed as ‘Umunne’.

“In 2001 when I was Governor, I made his father Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, the traditional ruler of Akwara Ukwu and since then the family has been very close to me.

“I understand that Nnamdi has an insane amount of people rooting for his back home and I encouraged him to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.

“Even though my ideology and his ideology are totally different, God has made us brothers and we can’t run away from each other.

“I owe him and Nigerians good counselling whether he and his family listen to me or not. I will continue to counsel him as I have always done in the past. What we need most is a peaceful and secured society.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

