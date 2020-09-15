Abdulsalami warns Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu against violence during Edo guber poll

As a way to curb politicians cxcesses in the forthcoming election, the former Nigeria Head of State, Abubakar AbdulSalami, has warned Edo gubernatorial candidates, particularly Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu against violence before, during and after election, so as to achieve success at the end of electoral activities.

The Chairman, National Peace Accord, Abubakar Abdulsalami, who gave the warning during signing of Peace Accord amongst candidates, acknowledged that the election wouldn’t hold in absence of peaceful atmosphere, adding that code of conducts that promotes consultations and harmony should be adopted.

Speaking at the event, on Tuesday in Benin, Abdulsalami disclosed that the Indepedent National Electoral Election(INEC) chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has assured Edo people of free and fair election, admonished voters to go to the poll and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidations.

He reiterated law enforcement agencies committment to ensiring peace and tranquility, stressing that the Inspector General of Police and other security officials are ready to maintain peace and harmony in the cause of Edo poll.

Details shortly…