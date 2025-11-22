Abdulsalami pleas for end to banditry, security challenges

Former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), has urged all Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies by supplying information that could lead to the arrest of individuals involved in kidnapping and other crimes.

Abubakar stated that collaboration between the military and Nigerians was essential for security personnel to maintain law and order.

He called on the citizens to report persons of dubious character to the nearest security outpost for swift action.

The appeal on Saturday during an interview with newsmen came amid heightened insecurity, including mass abductions and attacks on schools and communities in several parts of the country.

The former military head of state described the “war front” as pervasive, affecting every segment of society.

He emphasised that collective action was required to tackle the menace, stressing the need for robust synergy among security agencies, government, and the public.

“We must all work together to end abductions in our schools and on our highways, and to restore peace, progress and political stability,” he said.

Abubakar also called on religious leaders of the two major faiths in Nigeria to intensify prayers for divine intervention in the nation’s socio‑economic and political affairs.