Abdulsalami, Governor, Army Generals lay Wushishi to rest

The former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, Kano state ex-governor, Col. Sani Bello (retd), and Army Generals joined hundreds of Muslims to lay the former Chief of Army Staff, Mohammed Wushishi, to rest in Kaduna State.

Others at the burial of the army former general were: Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

At the burial of Wushishi, who died in London, United Kingdom (UK) at age 81 after a brief illness, were traditional rulers led by the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Yahaya Abubakar,

Addressing pressmen after the burial conducted in accordance with Islamic rites at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna., Bello said that the demise of Wushishi has created a huge vacuum that had become difficult to be filled.

The governor said that he was short of words to describe the devastating effect of the demise of the late General considering his experiences, wise counsels and also has the ability to coordinate the activities of elder statesmen in the state.

“He was a leader, a perfect gentleman. We all woke up shocked at the news of his demise. It is a loss that will remain in our hearts for a very long time because he has provided leadership as an elder statesman”, Bello added.

According to him, the former Chief of Army Staff lived an exemplary life and often ensure that anything that involves him and his community were done rightly.

He then prayed that Allah forgive him of his sins, reward him with Aljannah Firdausi and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

