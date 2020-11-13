Abdulrazaq to stop Saraki, other Kwara ex-govs. pensions, benefits

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has disclosed that plans are being concluded to stop pensions and other benefits being paid to former governor Bukola Saraki, among other ex-governors and deputies in the state.

To achieve this, he said, are ongoing measures initiated to repeal the law that awards pension to late Mohammed Lawal, Bukola Saraki, and Abdulfatah Ahmed and their deputies that have served in the state.

The Governor noted that the move was in line with his administration commitment to cut cost of governance and bridge the gap in terms of development and other infrastructural deficits.

Through a statement on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, Abdulrazaq, said that he would next week send a bill to the State House of Assembly requesting the lawmakers to immediately repeal the law awarding pension packages to the former leaders.

“The Governor has listened to voices of the majority of the citizens opposing the pension law for former governors and deputy governors. In line with his campaign mantra and as a product of democracy himself, he will be sending a bill to the House of Assembly next week requesting them to repeal the law.