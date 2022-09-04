AbdulRazaq promises Kwara Utd adequate support ahead CAF tournament

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had promised players and staff of Kwara United Football Club adequate support that would assist the team in lifting the Confederation of African Football (CAF) club tournament.

AbdulRazaq said that with adequate support, the team could outshine its competitors and lift the trophy during the continental game.

He gave the assurance during an event organised by the team’s supporters club to honour him with an Award as a “Pragmatic Leader with vision and mission for Sports Development in Kwara State”.

AbdulRazaq said the government has succeeded in strengthening the capacity of the team with investment and right motivation, noting that the team has done so well over the last two seasons to deserve the continental ticket.

“What did we do in the Sports sector? We did not change the people we met, but we gave them the right motivation to perform. It is about commitment. I thank you all for your commitment to Sports. You have gone, within two seasons, from relegation to continental. A round of applause for all of you. I am very confident that you will make Kwara very proud,” he said.

The Governor was honoured along with other sport loving individuals and financiers of the team, including the House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin West/Asa constituency under APC Mukhtar Sagaya; Rotamedics Pharmacy boss, Dr. Abdulraheem Malik; AbdulRasaq Baba-Alakuko; and Wahab Abdulmajeed; among others.

He thanked the supporters of the club for the honour and noted that the Award will encourage the government and other awardees to do more.

The governor said that the event indicated that their immeasurable contributions for Kwara United and the State as a whole are recognised.

“I congratulate the Kwara United team, the management and supporters for this wonderful feat and for putting this together,” he added.

“When we came on board in May 2019, the state we met Kwara United was a direct reflection of how we met every other sector. Kwara United had been relegated from its deserving position. That was exactly what we found in education, healthcare, infrastructure and all sectors of governance. A total collapse of the State.”

The hovernor used the occasion to also commission the State Sports Commission billboard erected at the entrance of the Stadium Complex, courtesy of the Rotamedics Pharmacy.

Earlier, the Chairman Kwara State Sports Commission, Bola Magaji, appreciated AbdulRazaq for giving his office adequate support to succeed, expressing joy that the team is going for continental games during his time.

He thanked the supporters’ club for always staying behind them and encouraging the team to earn victory at all times.

“I am the happiest person today. If you are a good administrator but you lack the support of the government, you cannot achieve many things. There is nothing I put forward to His Excellency that I didn’t get his approval. These achievements are not magic or by my making. It is His Excellency that makes this success possible. Your Excellency, I thank you,” the Chairman said.

