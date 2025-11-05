AbdulRasaq enrols 50 out-of-school children in Kwara

In a bid to tackle the growing challenge of out-of-school children, the Kwara State Government has enrolled over 50 out-of-school children into basic and secondary schools under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s tuition-free education and feeding programme.

The initiative tagged “Every Child Counts” is part of the administration’s broader effort to ensure that every child in Kwara has access to quality basic education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The Commissioner for Social Development, Mariam Imam, who disclosed this during an Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing organised by the State Ministry of Communications, stated that the move aligns with the state’s commitment to reducing illiteracy and improving human capital development.

Speaking yesterday at the Ministry of Finance conference room in Ilorin, the Commissioner explained that the children were rescued from the streets and enrolled in school through the state’s education and welfare initiative aimed at giving vulnerable children a new start in life.

According to her, most of the children, who were either abandoned or neglected by their parents, are currently housed at the State Child Reception Centre (CRC), where the government provides for their feeding, health care, and overall well-being. She noted that the intervention is designed to restore their emotional stability and improve their quality of life.

“Rescuing and supporting vulnerable children who are victims of poverty, family abuse, conflict, or neglect is a core responsibility of this administration,” Imam stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to child protection and social reintegration.

She also revealed that the state government has partnered with Al-Sadiq Foundation to empower vulnerable groups through skills acquisition and job creation programmes aimed at promoting financial independence and self-reliance.

Imam described these initiatives as part of Governor AbdulRazaq’s broader efforts to uplift the less privileged and build an inclusive society where every child has access to education and equal opportunities to thrive.