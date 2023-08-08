Abducted victim, 10 others die during Army, Boko Haram clashes in Zamfara

No fewer than 11 persons including a female abducted victim were confirmed dead when Nigerian Army troops attached to Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji clashes with Boko Haram fighters in Zamfara State.

The deceased abducted female victim was said to have been kidnapped by the terrorists in Sokoto and transferred to Zamfara where she and nine other victims were kept.

The 10 other deceased victims were said to be Boko Haram members that.engaged the army in a gun battle that lasted for several minutes

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Nigerian Army through its official social media handle.

According to the statement, In a recent coordinated operation by troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara state during the early hours of 8th August 2023.

Troops of Forward Operating Base Danmarke acting on a credible information on armed Bandits movement with some kidnapped victims from Sokoto state through Gadazaima village in Zamfara state.

The troops immediately mobilized for an offensive ambush operation within the village and made contact with the armed bandits that lasted for hours.

Due to the troops fire power superiority which forced the Bandits to abandon the kidnapped victims and withdraw in disarray.

During the fire fight, 10 armed bandits were neutralized while unconfirmed numbers of them fled with gunshot wounds.

Additionally, in an attempt to escape troops onslaught, several of the bandits drowned in a swampy river while 2 were captured alive during pursuit by the troops.

Consequently, after the encounter 6 AK 47 Rifles, 1PKT Machine Gun and 5 Magazines.

Others include; 20 rounds of 7.62MM Special ammunition, 3 Mobile phones, 2 Solar Panels, 1 sewing machine were captured from the Bandits. Also, a sum of N2,410,000 recovered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

