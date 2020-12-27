Abducted Pentecostal cleric, wife regain freedom in Kaduna

The chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Kaduna State, Emmanuel Bako, and his wife, Cindy, have regained freedom from their abductors barely 48 hours after their kidnap.

As gathered, Bako and his wife were reported to have been kidnapped by the gunmen at Albarka praying camp in Jema’a Local Government, where they had gone for a prayer session.

Confirming their release to newsmen on Sunday, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the PFN chairman and his wife had been released.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed his relief and happiness over the developmen, just as he offered his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.