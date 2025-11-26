Abducted Niger pupil’s parent dies from heart attack

A parent of one of the abducted pupils in Niger State has died from a heart attack, deepening the anguish surrounding the mass kidnapping that has gripped the community.

The tragedy, linked to the abduction of his three children, has heightened fears among families who remain desperate for information about their loved ones.

Moreover, the cleric who confirmed the development said the emotional weight carried by affected parents has reached unbearable levels, describing the situation as a humanitarian crisis that continues to escalate.

Details of the incident emerged during a televised interview granted by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Northern Region and the FCT, Rev. John Hayab, who spoke on Tuesday night.

Furthermore, identified as Anthony, the victim reportedly collapsed after days of distress sparked by uncertainty over the fate of his children.

Rev. Hayab explained that the late father had been overwhelmed by fear and confusion. “The shock was too much for him. He kept asking what had become of his three children, and the anxiety simply consumed him,” he said.

According to Rev. Hayab, several families are grappling with the psychological toll but choose to remain quiet out of fear. “Many of them are traumatised, yet they feel unsafe expressing their pain publicly,” he noted.

He also highlighted the dire conditions the abducted children may be enduring. “These children are out there without proper care, exposed to hardship, and their parents cannot even tell where they are. The entire situation is clouded by conflicting information,” he added.

The cleric called for urgent intervention, stressing that the longer the ordeal continues, the more families risk emotional collapse while stating that the death of Anthony reflects the depth of suffering in the community and the need for immediate action to rescue the remaining pupils.