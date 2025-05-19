Abducted Kogi monarch family solicits support to pay N50m ransom

The family of the abducted Kogi State traditional ruler, James Ogunyanda, the Obalohun of Okoloke, has appealed to Nigerians to assist in raising the ₦50 million ransom demanded by his kidnappers.

Their plea for public intervention comes barely a week after heavily armed gunmen stormed the monarch’s palace in the quiet community of Okoloke, Yagba West Local Government Area. The attackers forcefully broke through the main entrance, destroyed property, and abducted the traditional ruler in a violent raid that left the community shaken.

According to a source close to the family, efforts to secure Oba Ogunyanda’s release have since faced serious challenges, with the family struggling to meet the kidnappers’ demands.

The source also clarified recent reports suggesting the ransom had been reduced to ₦12 million, stating that while the kidnappers initially demanded ₦100 million, they have only brought the amount down to ₦50 million, not ₦12 million, as some outlets reported.

“As of Sunday, we have managed to raise ₦25 million through the sale of personal belongings,” the source revealed. “Unfortunately, the kidnappers are still insisting on ₦50 million. We are heartbroken and running out of options.”

This growing desperation, the source said, has been worsened by the perceived abandonment by political leaders and prominent individuals from the region. In particular, the family has expressed disappointment with some National Assembly members and key figures from Kogi West and Kabba, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the situation.

“It’s heartbreaking that some of the politicians who are our friends and relatives have ignored us. Some have even gone as far as blocking our calls,” he lamented. “We could have met the target if they had just stepped in.”

In light of this, the family is now turning to the general public for help, calling on individuals, corporate bodies, and religious organizations to intervene in any way possible.

They specifically appealed to influential Kogi politicians, including Dino Melaye, Sunday Karimi, Leke Abejide, James Faleke, and Natasha Akpoti-Oduaghan, to support the efforts toward securing the monarch’s safe return.

The family also urged religious leaders to intensify prayers for Oba Ogunyanda and called on security agencies to step up efforts in locating the kidnappers and rescuing the traditional ruler.

“We pray God strengthens the security forces to overcome this evil. Our king means everything to us, and we just want him back safe,” the source added.

The situation has cast a heavy cloud over the Okoloke community, where residents remain tense, hoping for swift intervention and a peaceful resolution.