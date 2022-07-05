Abducted Kaduna Priest regains freedom from abductors’ den

A priest of St. Charles Catholic Church,

Emmanuel Silas has regained freedom from his abductors’ den after 24 hours in Zambina axis of Kaduna State.

Silas was said to have been kidnapped from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church in Kauru Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Confirming the release on Tuesday, in Kaduna the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Kaduna State said that Silas was released barely 24 hours after he was abducted by some armed men.

On his part, through a statement, the Chancellor of the Diocese, Emmanuel Okolo, thanked everyone who offered prayers for the quick release of the priest and he was released unharmed.

According to the statement: “With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas.

“He was abducted by armed persons from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area, in the early hours of Monday, July 4th 2022,”

