Abducted Kaduna eight female students escape from abductors’ den

The eight female students at Government Secondary School, Awon in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State have escaped from the hands of their abductors, barely two weeks after they were kidnapped by the gunmen.

As gathered, the abducted students were kidnapped by the bandits in the Awon general area and were taken to their hideout without any law enforcement officers’ interference.

Confirming the development in a statement on Tuesday, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the students escaped from a thick forest around the Kaduna – Niger interstate boundaries, and walked for days before arriving at a location (kept undisclosed for security reasons) where they were harboured.

He explained that human intelligence sources subsequently alerted the Kaduna State Government for the immediate evacuation of the students.

Aruwan stated that the students have been safely evacuated to a military facility where they are presently receiving medical attention and would further be debriefed on their experiences.

gMeanwhile, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed his delight over the development and has praised the students for demonstrating sheer courage and resilience in making their escape from captivity.

El-Rufai admonished them to view the horrific experience as a turning point and pursue their education with renewed vigour for a purposeful future.

He also commended the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Major General OT Akinjobi for the prompt evacuation and the ongoing medicals being conducted on the students.

