Abducted Bayelsa INEC officer regains freedom after 24hrs

The Independent National Electoral Commission has disclosed that its abducted Supervisory Presiding Officers in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has regained freedom, barely 24 hours after his kidnap by gunmen.

The INEC official, who was supervising the movement of sensitive material to his point of duty, was kidnapped while waiting to board a boat at the Amassoma jetty on the eve of the governorship election in the state.

A statement signed by the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC office, Bayelsa State, Wilfred Ifogah, announced the electoral officer’s released by his abductors in the state.

Ifogah said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission, Bayelsa State Office, is pleased to inform stakeholders and concerned citizens in Nigeria that the INEC SPO earlier abducted on the eve of the election has been freed and is doing fine. The Commission wishes to thank all those who acted and showed concern in ensuring the safe release and the return of the officer.”

As gathered, the officer was released after the voting exercise for the governorship election had been concluded across the state.

