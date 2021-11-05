Abducted Abuja varsity Dons, four others regain freedom after three days

Before they were kidnapped, it was learnt that the gunmen forced their way into the houses of the victims through the windows, before abducting them.
In one of the houses seen during a visit to the scene, the ceiling and windows were broken while books, clothes, and other wares were littered on the floor before the gunmen left the quarters
The operation, according to eyewitnesses, lasted for several minutes without any interference from the security agencies inspite of their proximity with a military base in Abuja.