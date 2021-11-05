Abducted Abuja varsity Dons, four others regain freedom after three days

After three days in captivity, the four University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) lecturers and two others abducted by gunmen from their quarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have regained freedom from their abductors.

They were said to have been rescued by security agencies from gunmen that attacked the staff quarters of the university in Gwagwalada Area Council of the nation’s capital.

The rescued victims were Prof. Bassey Ubom and his two children, Prof. Obanza

Malam, Dr. Sambo Mohammed and Dr. Tobit were reported to have rescued without paying their abductors the N300 million ransom demanded for earlier.

Confirming their rescue on Friday, the spokesman for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, explained that the victims were rescued by a joint team of operatives from various security agencies.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that all abducted victims of the University of Abuja were rescued and reunited with their families through a joint operation with other security agencies,” she added.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNIABUJA Chapter, Dr Kasim Umar, who also confirmed the new development, commended the security agencies for their prompt response that resulted in their rescue from the kidnappers den.

The varsity staff union chairman, meanwhile, disclosed that there was no ransom paid before the victims were rescued from their abductors in the seat of power.

Before they were kidnapped, it was learnt that the gunmen forced their way into the houses of the victims through the windows, before abducting them.

In one of the houses seen during a visit to the scene, the ceiling and windows were broken while books, clothes, and other wares were littered on the floor before the gunmen left the quarters

The operation, according to eyewitnesses, lasted for several minutes without any interference from the security agencies inspite of their proximity with a military base in Abuja.

