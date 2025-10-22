Abducted Abuja resident dies inside kidnappers’ den in Kaduna

The tragic death of an Abuja resident has sent shockwaves across the Federal Capital Territory, after the Nigerian Police recovered his body inside the forest in Kaduna State.

As gathered, the victim, whose body was recovered 20 days after abduction, was said to have been killed by the kidnapper who dumped his body along the forest path.

A police source narrated on Wednesday that the deceased’s body was riddled with bullets, a grim indication that he may have been shot at close range by the kidnappers terrorising commuters along the Abuja-Kaduna road.

“It was a heartbreaking scene. You could tell he wasn’t just killed; he was executed deliberately”, the source added.

The incident occurred in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, along Kabode Road near the Nigerian Army Exercise Camp, a stretch long associated with frequent bandit attacks.

A villager identified as Jamilu Danazumi was said to have stumbled upon the corpse around midday on October 21 while heading to Kachia town.

Alarmed by the sight, he alerted community leaders, prompting the Village Head of Iseme Kachia, Halilu Ayuba, to notify the authorities.

Security operatives attached to the Nigerian Army’s Operation FANSAN YANMA and police officers later arrived at the scene, recovering the body and other evidence, including an empty AK-47 cartridge believed to have been used in the killing.

Also, a piece of paper containing two mobile numbers was found in the victim’s pocket, leading investigators to his family, who confirmed he had been among those kidnapped in Abuja.

The body was later taken to the General Hospital in Kachia, where medical personnel confirmed he died from gunshot wounds.

Police authorities have since launched a full-scale investigation into the murder, assuring that the perpetrators will be apprehended.

“This was a cold-blooded and senseless act,” a senior police officer told reporters. “We are pursuing every lead and working with other security agencies to track down those responsible.”

Meanwhile, the incident has renewed public concern over the alarming rise in kidnappings along the Abuja–Kaduna corridor, where several victims have been killed even after ransom payments.