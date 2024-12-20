Abbas faults Wike’s claim on Abuja land debt

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has denied allegations by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) that he owes outstanding payments for a land title, describing the inclusion of his name among defaulters as an error.

Abbas criticised the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and staff of the FCTA for erroneously listing him among list of defaulter, which subsequently led to the revocation of his land title

The speaker, in a statement by his spokesman, Musa Krishi, said that he owns only one land allocated to him in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“For the record, I have only one land allocated to me in the FCT, and I settled the outstanding payment in October 2024, as confirmed by the FCTA’s own newspaper publications,” he said.

Expressing his disappointment, the speaker said: “It is, therefore, an error for the FCTA to include my name among those with outstanding payments. The FCTA is advised to be more circumspect in handling such issues to prevent unnecessary reputational damage.”

The Speaker further called on the FCTA to review its processes to avoid similar administrative mistakes.

According to him, such errors not only tarnish individuals’ reputations but also undermine public trust in government institutions.

Abbas also addressed the media, urging them to uphold ethical journalism by verifying information before publishing.

He also warned against the dangers of disseminating false information.

“The media must ensure they do not spread misleading reports. Such inaccuracies can harm individuals’ public image and erode public confidence in credible news,” he said.

The Guardian reported that FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, revoked lands belonging to a former president, Muhammadu Buhari, alongside over 700 others including the speaker.

Abbas reiterated his commitment to transparency and fairness while calling on the FCTA and the media to adopt more responsible practices in their operations.

“I urge all stakeholders to prioritise accuracy and fairness to safeguard the integrity of our public institutions,” he said.