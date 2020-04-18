Abba Kyari’s death must strengthen Nigeria’s resolve to defeat coronavirus – Tinubu 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to let the sad departure of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, spurred the country into the collective resolve of defeating the deadly coronavirus within its border.

He explained that the call had become imperative as the Presidential aide’s death, though saddening, will serve as an eye-opener for some Nigerians who still believes the virus is a hoax created by the government to loot the country’s common patrimony, and that the sad development must redirect the citizens’ attention towards religiously abiding by health experts advise to maintain social distancing and adhered to the lockdown order.

The former Lagos State governor, while eulogizing Kyari, described the deceased as an able, loyal and talented man who dedicated his skills to the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, who will be missed dearly with his towering image and substantial and profound.

Tinubu, through a condolence message contained in a statement released to newsmen by his Media Office on Saturday in Lagos, said the government must double its efforts in flattening the curve of the pandemic in the country, and such moment of national mourning occasioned by the death of Kyari must encourage all relevant stakeholders to do all in their capacity to defeat the virus as safeguard the health of the nation.

“This death came at a time the government is working assiduously to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. We must not allow the passing away of Mallam Kyari and the other Nigerians who have lost their lives to this terrible disease to be in vain. Although we are today made sad, we must also use this moment to strengthen our resolve in fighting the pandemic.

“Let us rededicate ourselves to obeying the public health measures such as physical distancing so that we may defeat the contagion and not fall to it. While we must maintain spatial distance from one another we must yet come closer in the spirit of brotherly compassion and national purpose in order to defeat the threat we now face,” the statement read in parts.

Tinubu further commiserated with the family of Kyari, Governor Babagana Zulum, the government and people of Borno State and prayed the Almighty Allah support and comfort them during this painful moment.

“I pray that Allah Subuhana Watahalah grants the soul of our beloved Mallam Kyari eternal rest and admit him to Aljana Firdaus.”