Abba Kyari’s death a huge loss to Nigeria – Muslim students 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has described the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, as a huge loss to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the country in general.

The student body explained that Kyari’s death owing to the deadly coronavirus remains a testament to the Almighty’s promise that every soul shall taste death and to Him is every creature’s return.

Amir (President) of MSSN Lagos State Area Unit, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, while commiserating with President Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, said the Society received the news of Abba Kyari’s death with great sorrow and deep regret and prayed Allah to overlook his shortcomings as human and grant him eternal bliss in Paradise.

Ashafa, in a statement he personally signed and released to newsmen on Saturday, enjoined Nigerian leaders and politicians to always remember that the present world is transient, which requires God’s consciousness and humane attitude towards all mortals.

He also urged Nigerians to be helpful to each other following the economic effect and sudden life changes occasioned by the deadly coronavirus on Nigerians.

“We seize this medium to call on all well to do individuals to stretch hands of charity to the have-nots in this trying moment being experienced across the globe. With time, we shall come out victorious of the ravaging pandemic while exercising patience and perseverance,” the statement said.

Ashafa however, urged Nigerians to abide by extant directives of government regarding the containment of the pandemic coronavirus while maintaining social distance among other precautions.