Abba Kyari will be buried today- Buhari’s aide

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new Media, Bashir Ahmad, has disclosed that Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, will be buried on Saturday according to Islamic rites.

Ahmad’s statement came as President Buhari receives condolence messages via phone calls and other medium over the death of his most trusted aide who passed on after brief battle with coronavirus in Lagos.

The personal assistant to the president, who described his late boss as a hard working man whose action was misunderstood by many that were unable to have close relationship with him, stressed that Kyari’s dedication to work would be missed greatly.

According to him, Mallam Abba Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja according Islamic rites.

“Abba Kyari certainly was one of the most misunderstood person in the history of Nigeria. Those who had the opportunity to know him personally will tell you how extremely a good person he was. A man of honor, will be remembered as someone who sacrificed his life for this country”, the president’s aide added.