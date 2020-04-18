Abba Kyari died serving Nigeria- Obasanjo

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, commiserating with him over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who died after a brief battle with coronavirus in Lagos State.

Obasanjo, in his condolence letter hours after Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, announced the passing on of Buhari’s most trusted aide, stressed that the late Chief of Staff died in the service to his fatherland.

The letter came while Muslim clerics were concluding Islamic burial rites for the late chief of staff at Gudu public cemetery in Abuja, where he would be interred, after his corpse arrived the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja from Lagos where he had been isolated to prevent further spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

In a letter obtained by our correspondent on Saturday, he urged Nigerians to sheathe their sword on any grievances they have against the Buhari-led administration or any state Governor in the country and support the ongoing fight to exclude Nigeria from coronavirus ravaged countries.

Obasanjo said: “I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, over Friday night, with great sadness, as he lost the battle against the dreadful killer disease, COVID-19.

“Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and his family and friends, but you can take solace in the fact that he died in harness and in the service of his country.

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and a healthy economy”.