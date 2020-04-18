Abba Kyari died from coronavirus complications- Buhari

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, died from complications caused by the coronavirus which he contracted over two weeks ago and left office to seek treatment outside Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Buhari added that his friend of over 42 years, who became his Chief of Staff after assuming office as Presidents, died at the age of 67 as a compatriot that never wavered in his commitment to the betterment of everyone.

The President, in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, noted that the late Kyari was healthy before contracting coronavirus, working without fail daily since 2015 and acted as a crucial gatekeeper to the presidency, ensuring that no one, whether minister or governor, had access beyond another.

In strict observance of the social distancing and other preventive guidelines prescribed by health experts, the President further disclosed that he would not be available for condolence visit and urged that the time for the visit should be spent in place of prayers for the repose of the departed Chief of Staff’s soul.

Also, the Lagos State Government, while confirming the cause of Kyari’s death, disclosed that he was admitted on arrival into the state at First Cardiology Consultants, a private medical outfit.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, explained that the hospital was a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility.

Abayomi added that the hospital was certified by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health after different assessments of their services.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team”, Abayomi added.