Abba Kyari contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development- Ansar-Ud-Deen

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has joined other organisations and individuals to commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, describing the deceased as a nationalist.

The organisation added that the late Kyari displayed his passion for Nigeria’s development in different capacities and could be attested to by all.

Kyari passed on in Lagos state and was buried according to Islamic rites on Saturday at the Gudu public cemetery in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja after contracting coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Hassan, Ansar-Ud-Deen urged Nigerians to remember him in thoughts and prayers for the great works he did for the nation, especially days before his demise.

“We commiserate with the family of Mallam Abba Kyari and President Muhammadu Buhari for this painful loss of a dedicated Public Officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, it added.

While commiserating with the President and the Kyari family over the death of their son, Ansar-Ud-Deen urged that they should take solace from the fact that the late Chief of Staff worked diligently for the country’s development.

It said: “May Almighty Allah overlook his flaws, fortify his immediate family, the Presidency, accept his deed as acts of Ibadah, and grant him passage into Aljanat Firdaus”.

Ansar-Ud-Deen, however, urged Nigerians to support governments in the fight against coronavirus by adhering to the directives of the government and relevant agencies.

“We besiege the Almighty Allah to shower his mercy on our nation and the world at large by granting us relief from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic”.