Abati faults Nicki Minaj over Nigerian Christian killing allegation

Former presidential aide and media personality Reuben Abati has criticized Trinidadian-American rapper Nicki Minaj following her United Nations speech yesterday, in which she raised alarm over the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Abati accused the international star of “chasing clout” rather than providing informed advocacy on the country’s complex security situation.

Minaj addressed a UN panel organized in partnership with U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, highlighting concerns that Christian communities are “targeted, driven from their homes, and killed.”

She called for urgent global attention and action, emphasizing that her remarks were not political but aimed at defending religious freedom and protecting vulnerable communities.

Speaking on Arise News on Wednesday, Abati questioned Minaj’s authority to comment on Nigeria’s security issues.

He said, “She should just concentrate on her music… Barbs,” suggesting her appearance at the UN was more about personal publicity than addressing a complex national problem.

Abati also recommended that Nigeria promote its own voices on international platforms. He specifically mentioned Tiwa Savage, urging that the singer be given national television airtime to defend Nigeria’s image and present a patriotic perspective to the world.

The debate sparked by the speech highlights growing tension in Nigeria over who gets to represent the country internationally and how global narratives about domestic issues are shaped.

As Nigerians continue to weigh Minaj’s intervention against Abati’s critique, the conversation underscores the intersection of celebrity influence, international advocacy, and national image management.