Abandoned truck owners risk forfeitures, others- Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to enforce sections of the law mandating that owners of abandoned trucks obstructing city roads and highways forfeit their vehicles to the government.

Aside from this, the government noted that other penalties approved by law will also be strictly enforced to boost safety standards across the state.

This development came after a tragic accident that occurred around Abule Osun end of the Lagos-Badagry expressway claimed 10 lives and left three others with varying degrees of injuries.

According to the state the enforcement aims to restore traffic flow, enhance safety, and maintain order in the metropolis, as authorities warn that errant truck owners will no longer be tolerated.

In a statement issued and signed by the commissioner for transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Wednesday, it stated the urgent need to implement measures to minimize risks and protect all road users.

Osiyemi, while addressing road users emphasized the need to adhere to safety regulations particularly the proper use of C-Caution signs and the timely removal of broken-down vehicles, citing Section 51 of the 2018 Lagos state Transport Reform Law (TSRL).

“A person who drives a vehicle on a highway recklessly or negligently or at a speed above stipulated limit commits an offence and is liable on conviction to fine or imprisonment”

“Moving forward, negligence, especially concerning immobile trucks will incur penalties, including vehicle forfeiture”. He added.

Additionally, the commissioner stressed the need for road users to prioritize safety and comply with traffic laws.

The Lagos State Government is committed to enhancing road safety measure through collaborations with road related agencies in order to curb road accident across the state.

As part of its effort, the state seeks to strengthen partnerships with organizations including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) among others.