AACCI president promises youths better international employment opportunities, others 

The newly appointed President of Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Adekunle Anrinle, has reiterated that his major priority would be to ensure a drastic reduction of youths unemployment level in the country,

Anrinle added that many Nigerian young entrepreneurs, during his tenure, would also be exposed to better opportunities outside the shores of the country

Anrinle gave the assurance on Thursday shortly after his arrival from the just concluded High-Level Diplomatic Meet held at The Grand Hotel, New Delhi, India, where he was appointed as the substantive President of the Nigeria Chapter of the Chamber.

It would be recalled that the Chamber has its presence in Asia, Africa, America, Australia, and Europe with over 120- member country chapters involved.

Anrinle assured that God’s willing, and without being economical with the truth, he would use his good office to expose young Nigerian entrepreneurs to the international community including getting access to international trades from member nations, companies, and enterprises, as well as sponsorship opportunities, training, international trade fair, and market access.

He assured the youths that plans have been concluded to hit the ground running and make the linkages and business collaboration at the international level for Nigerian youths.

“Linkages, Business collaboration at the international level for Nigerian youths would be my priority. I will ensure I use my good office and tenure as the president to expose younger Nigeria entrepreneurs to the international community for networking, access to international trades by members companies and enterprises, sponsorship opportunities, training, international trade fair, and market access”, Anrinle added

The newly appointed president disclosed that the meeting witnessed the presence of Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Trade Consuls from partnering embassies, and dynamic business stalwarts from various industrial sectors, who have a keen interest in trade & investment in foreign countries, adding that the event’s purpose was to break the barriers between the countries and create an atmosphere of mutual growth that would serve to explore possibilities of unrelenting and inclusive economic growth by creating a platform of mutual interest through high-level dialogues, one to one discussions, presentations, etc. in a well-balanced business cum social environment.

He also added that trade, investment, and business opportunities in various countries were discussed with the business delegates who were keen to invest or expand their business in these partnering countries.

According to him, some key country representatives who participated in the High Level Diplomats’ Meet were H.E. Mr. Gabriel P. Sinimbo – High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia; H.E. Ms. Deliwe Mumbi – Deputy High Commissioner of Zambia; Ms. Nomusa Mugwambi – Trade Counsellor, Republic of Zimbabwe; Mr. Vitaly Mirutko – Senior Counsellor, Belarus; Mr. Vladimir Poghosyan – Consul, 2nd secretary, Republic of Armenia; Mr. James Nhlane – First Secretary (Political), High Commission of Malawi; and Mr. Jared Bironga Mayieka – Trade Attache of Kenya High Commission. Others. were Amb. Mahesh Sachdev – former Indian Ambassador and currently the President of AACCI; Mr. Suresh Goel – IFS Retd; Md Mumunur Rahman; Mr. Coubageat Malik, Togo, and Mr. Anrinle Ahmed Adekunle.

It could be recalled that before his current appointment, Anrinle was the Vice President of the Chamber, Nigeria Chapter and also a member of the Council Advisory Board member. Anrinle is the immediate past Senior Special Assistant to the Chairman and the Board of Ogun-Guandong Free Trade Zone Ogun State.

However, he hinted that the inauguration of the new President shall come up at Eko Hotel & Suites before the end of this year.

