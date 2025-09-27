26.7 C
A-Madrid defeats Real Madrid 5-2 during Laliga game

Spanish football giant, Real Madrid’s unbeaten run in the 2025-2026 league season has been truncated after losing 5-2 against its city rival, Atletico Madrid, during a league derby game.

The game outcome prevented Real Madrid from extending its lead on the league table from 18 to 21, a development that could make the Xabi Alonso team drop to second on the table if Barcelona win it’s game against Real Sociedad, and increase its point to 19.

During the game played on Saturday at the Metropolitano Stadium in Spain, the host, Atletico Madrid, started the game slowly but overcame a blown early lead and then a 2-1 deficit to make up ground on their previously-perfect rivals.

