Report on Interest
under logo

Snail fever hits seven councils in Lagos

The Guild

Residents loot Lagos Govt. coronavirus relief packages from…

The Guild

Ekiti Govt. rejects clerics push for churches, mosques…

The Guild
Sports

A late strike from Obafemi denies United top four

By Chinonso Mgbeahuru

By The Guild The Guild

IT was dramatic twist for Manchester United who in a twinkle of an eye as they tumbled from third position back into the fifth when Nigerian-born Irish player, Michael Obafemi dealt a devastating blow at Old Trafford

Leading 2-1 in their home game to Southampton, the match stretched seven minutes into added time before Obafemi drew level at 2-2 for Southampton.
Obafemi is of Nigerian parentage from Ikenne in Ogun State, the home town of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo and the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osibajo.

Obafemi however opted to play for Ireland where he was born. Southampton shot into the lead in the 12th minute through Stuart Armstrong. But Anthony Martial leveled up while Marcus Rashford later shot Manchester United ahead.

But they couldn’t hold on. Michael Obafemi’s goal in the sixth minute of added time means it’s a point apiece at Old Trafford and the Red Devils remain outside of the top four on goal difference.

The Guild The Guild 8 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.