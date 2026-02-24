JUST IN: Tinubu appoints Disu as Acting IGP after Egbetokun’s resignation

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) for the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Olatunji Disu, as the Acting Inspector General of police (IGP), following the voluntary resignation of the former IG, Kayode Egbetokun, on personal grounds.

The President’s decision to appoint Disu as Egbetokun’s successor was reached after a thorough review of his antecedents, including his service as Commissioner of Police for Rivers State and Abuja, where he demonstrated commitment and strong leadership qualities in the profession.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the President’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Egbetokun is expected to handover control of the Police to Disu, who has been mandated by the President to hit the ground running immediately to avoid any leadership vacuum in the country.

The president has high expectations from Disu to turn around the police, particularly in the area of welfare, as well as standardize the force towards achieving the aim behind its formation in the country.

Onanuga noted that the President has accepted Egbetokun’s resignation following the submission of his letter, citing pressing family considerations.

“President Tinubu received Egbetokun’s resignation earlier today and expressed his profound appreciation for Egbetokun’s decades of distinguished service to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation.

“The President acknowledged his dedication, professionalism, and steadfast commitment to strengthening internal security architecture during his tenure.

Appointed in June 2023, Egbetokun was serving a four-year term scheduled to conclude in June 2027, in line with the amended provisions of the Police Act.

According to the statement, “In view of the current security challenges confronting the nation, and acting in accordance with extant laws and legal guidance, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu to serve as Acting Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect.

“The President is confident that AIG Disu’s experience, operational depth, and demonstrated leadership capacity will provide steady and focused direction for the Nigeria Police Force during this critical period.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, President Tinubu will convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council shortly to formally consider the appointment of AIG Disu as substantive Inspector-General of Police, after which his name will be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation.

“The President reiterates his administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing national security, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring that the Nigeria Police Force remains professional, accountable, and fully equipped to discharge its constitutional responsibilities”.

The 59-year-old IGP was enlisted into the Nigerian Police on May 18, 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent, to curb crime, protect the citizens and their property across the country.

The new IGP who holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Lagos State University, has two Master’s degrees in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, and another in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.

He trained at the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State. Before his current posting, he was the commissioner of police, Rivers State Police Command.

Before the appointment, AIG Disu was recently deployed to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) annex in Lagos to assist the Force tackle crimes.

He was the former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), replacing Abba Kyari, following his suspension.

After his promotion to Commissioner, Disu served in Abuja and Rivers, where he led the Commands towards reducing crimes and apprehending criminals terrorizing the states.

He was also a former commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State.