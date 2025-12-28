9yrs old boy dies, six others injure in Lagos accident

Tragedy struck the Lekki axis of Lagos State as a nine-year-old boy lost his life and six other children sustained serious injuries in a ghastly auto crash caused by an allegedly speeding vehicle.

As gathered, the deceased was one of the five male children between ages 8 and 13 years who were involved in the auto crash that occurred in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The crash occurred on Sunday at No. 1, Wole Olateju Crescent, Kingshisha, Lekki Phase 1, off Admiralty Road, casting a pall of grief over the neighbourhood and reigniting concerns over reckless driving and child safety in residential areas.

The impact of the crash left both the victims and the vehicle with varying degrees of injuries and damage.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service’s Controller General, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the development through a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the Lexus Jeep involved in the auto crash was later evacuated by a private towing company with number plate GGE 812HX and taken to the Maroko Police Station.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call at 14:31 hours, following which the Oniru Fire Station was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“The incident involved a Lexus RX 300 Jeep with registration number GGE 750BM, which occurred at No. 1, Wole Olateju Crescent, Kingshisha, Lekki Phase 1, off Admiralty Road, within Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos State.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle (Lexus Jeep), while allegedly over-speeding, lost control and ran into five male children aged between 8 and 13 years who were at the gate of the above-mentioned address.

“Four of the victims were rescued alive but sustained severe injuries and were subsequently conveyed to an undisclosed hospital by sympathisers. One male child, aged 9 years, was suspected dead at the scene.

“The vehicle involved and the victims sustained varying degrees of damage and injuries. The affected vehicle was later evacuated by a private towing company with registration number GGE 812HX and taken to Maroko Police Station.

“Officers from the Maroko Police Division were present at the scene and took over for further investigation.

“In a related incident, Ajegunle Fire Station received a distress call at approximately 16:47 hours regarding a broken-down fuel tanker opposite Eco Bank, Apapa, and immediately mobilised and responded to the scene.

“On arrival, it was discovered that two adult males were trapped inside the tanker while carrying out repair work. Fire service personnel promptly commenced rescue operations and successfully extricated the two victims alive.

“Both rescued individuals were immediately handed over to medical responders and conveyed to a hospital for further treatment”.