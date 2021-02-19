9mobile sets up NIN enrollment centres for subscribers

A telecommunications company, 9mobile, has set up a free National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment centres for its customer across Lagos and Abuja to ease their registration exercise.

The company said that the development was to assist its customer in fast-track their NIN registration exercise and link it to their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) without hassles or payment.

Announcing the launch, the Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic, said the telcom firm was concerned about the large number of people gathering at National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices to complete their registration which further exposed them to the risk of contracting coronavirus in the country.

Udovicic said that customers can register their NIN free and link it to their SIMs to prevent been barred by the government for not completing the exercise designed to boost security within the country.

The centers were: the 43, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island; 31, Marina Road, Marina and 23 Road by 402 junction, Festac Town, all in Lagos while two centres have been approved for Abuja, 8, Kikuyu close, off Aminu Kano, and Plot 1774, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent.

“As Nigeria’s customer-centric telco, we understand the pressures Nigerians are going through in trying to obtain a valid NIN and link it to their SIMs and the possible exposure to Covid-19 in the process. So, we took this opportunity to collaborate with regulators in making the exercise easier and safer for our customers,” Udovicic said.

He assured customers that the Operator is always ready to go the extra mile and that the free physical registration at the designated centres will follow all COVID-19 protocols. While urging customers who already have their NIN to simply dial *996# and follow the on-screen prompts to link their mobile numbers.

9mobile Chief Commercial Officer further disclosed that 9mobile would soon add new NIN enrollment Experience Centres to hasten the exercise for their customers.