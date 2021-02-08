9mobile opens dedicated NIN registration centres in Lagos, Abuja

Nigerian telecommunication company, 9mobile said it has started the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in selected centres in Lagos and Abuja. The company in a statement on Monday said the development followed Federal Government’s approval granting telecoms the licence for NIN enrollment to ease the pressure of large crowd turnout at the various enrollment centres of the Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic said: “9mobile will always seek opportunities to collaborate with regulators and other stakeholders on initiatives that will enable Nigerians to achieve their full potential. We are pleased to announce the commencement of NIN enrollment at select experience centres duly approved by NIMC to help expand registration access to Nigerians ahead of the new deadline set by the government for the exercise,” Udovicic said.

According to him, 9mobile experience centres offering NIN registration in Lagos includes 43 Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos; 31, Marina Road, Marina, Lagos and Royal Plaza, 23 Road by 402 junctions, Festac Town, Lagos.

Udovicic said that others include 9mobile Regional Office, 8 Kikuyi close, off Aminu Kano, Wuse 2, Abuja and Plot 1774, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja. He called on customers and intending enrollees to observe all guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing of face masks and maintaining social/physical distancing.