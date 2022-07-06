9,989 Police constables ready for deployment against bandits

No fewer than 9,989 newly graduated constables of the Nigeria Police Force are ready for deployment in the fight against bandits and other criminal elements across the country.

The constables are said to be part of the 2020 batch of 10,000 recruits from four Police Colleges and 12 Training Colleges nationwide.

They were said to have undergone six months intensive and rigorous training in basic, intermediate and advanced police studies and have engaged in physically exerting and intellectually challenging training activities that were carefully designed to transit the recruits from civilianship to professional police officers.

The training was also said to have imbibed them with the right orientation to meet the challenges of policing an increasingly democratic and rule of law-driven Nigerian environment.

As disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, through a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba said that the recruitment and training represents another huge step in the drive by the Federal Government to change the narratives of Policing by addressing the age-long manpower gap that has been inhibiting optimal police service delivery in this country.

Baba noted that the manpower drive equally aims to meet and possibly surpass the United Nations (UN) recommendation of one (1) policeman to four hundred (400) people.

The IGP commended President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Chairman Nigeria Police Council for the approval of recruiting 10,000 Police Constables into the Force yearly which has aided in ensuring that the recruitment exercise is undertaken in the most transparent and efficient manner.

According to the statement: ” Eleven (11) of the 10,000 Police Recruits who commenced the training could not meet up with components of the standards set for exercise in the course of the training hence they could not pass out as Police Constables. He noted that shortly after this passing out parade, another set of ten thousand (10,000) recruits will be resuming training under the 2021 batch of the exercise.

“In his final remark, the IGP sounded a note of warning to the newly passed out Police Constables, who will be posted to their respective Local Government Areas for police duties, that the bedrock of policing is discipline, emphasizing that their success as Police Officers is entirely dependent on the quality of their character, discipline, and professionalism. He, therefore, admonished them to resolve not to engage in any act that will be unedifying to their good name, that of their families, and indeed the Force as they commence their policing career today.”

The IGP further assured citizens that a new Police is being evolved to protect Nigerians with courage and serve them with compassion.

