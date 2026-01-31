95yrs old woman dies in Anambra building inferno

A 95-year-old woman ( name withheld) has been confirmed dead following a fire disaster at Omagba Phase 2, Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident occurred at about 5:08 p.m. at No. 9 Fabikez Street, Omagba, when a raging inferno engulfed the residential building where the nonegenarian resides.

The Anambra State Fire Service confirmed the tragedy on Saturday througha statement made available to newsmen, saying that it’s officials were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving a distress call from the community.

According to the agency, the firefighters battled fiercely to contain the blaze and successfully brought it under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings and causing further destruction.

“Sadly, the elderly woman was trapped in the building during the incident and could not be rescued alive, making her the only casualty recorded in the fire.

“While the cause of the outbreak has not yet been determined, as investigations are ongoing, the fire service crew concluded operations and returned to their station at approximately 7:45 p.m”.

The agency, meanwhile, reiterated its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property across the state.

The agency urged residents to remain fire-conscious, ensure safety measures in their homes, and promptly report fire emergencies to enable swift response.