90yrs-old drugs dealer promises to quit peddling business after arrest

A 90-year-old drugs retailer, Yusuf Yarkadir, has insisted that his arrest, prosecution and possible jail term would help facilitate seamless process of dumping the illicit drugs business, which he claimed, has become his way of life.

He explained that though his future looks bleak following his arrest, the positive that comes with the development was that he would be quitting the business which had been his long term hobby and has become daily ventures that keep him hale and hearty through transacting and communicating with his customers.

The nonagenarian diclosed that he had tried severally to quit the business and failed despite his age and that the development meant that he would be using the latter part of his years, after serving his possible jail term, to serve his community through sensitizing youths against illicit drugs.

Speaking during interrogation after he was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for selling drugs to the youths in his Yarkadir village in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina state, Yarkadir confessed that he had been in the business for eight years.

Full of regrets under interrogation, the nonagenarian confessed he has been selling cannabis sativa to the youths in his community for eight years due to their demand for the illegal substance.

Though he failed to disclose his source of supply, he, however, vowed that his arrest on Wednesday would now make him back out of the business having tried in the past to stop the illicit trade without success.

Meanwhile, giving breakdown of drugs dealers arrested across the country, the NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, said that the agency’s narcotic officers arrested two teenage siblings along with other suspects for dealing in assorted illicit drugs in the state capital.

He identified the teenagers to include 16-years-old Onyema Sunday, and his 15-years-old sister, Onyema Amaka, and that they were arrested in Car street area of Akure with 1.894kilograms of Tramadol on Monday, while 23-year-old Kazeem Oluyede was nabbed in Eru Oba area of the capital city with 300grams of cannabis and 3grams of methamphetamine, adding that one 35-years-old Maryam Musa was also arrested in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore local council area of the state with 5.5kilograms of cannabis.

Through a statement by NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Marwa stated the operatives also stormed the Ogbese market, in Akure North LGA, and arrested one Jalamia Ochonogor and Austin Uzoka with 63kilograms of cannabis following credible intelligence and surveillance.

The NDLEA boss also disclosed that no fewer than seven persons have been arrested and 28.091kilograms of assorted drugs such as Diazepam, Exol-5, Rophynol, Tramadol, Codeine, and cannabis recovered from the suspects in Bauchi. He added that those arrested during the separate raids by operatives include: Sunday Obi, Abba Abdullahi, Samuel John, Chijioke Agu, Sani Musa, Alhaji Alhaji Baffa, and Abubakar Saidu.

“Meanwhile, different quantities of illicit drugs going to the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand have been intercepted and seized by narcotic officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations, DOGI, attached to some courier companies in Lagos.

“In one of the courier firms, 400 grams of Ketamine hidden in walls of hair attachments carton coming from Cameroon and heading to the US was seized. Others include: 30grams of Tramadol concealed in female headgear coming from Onitsha, Anambra state and going to the UK; 200grams of Ketamine from Cameroon going to USA; and 400grams of Methamphetamine from Asaba, Delta state heading to New Zealand.

“While commending the officers and men of Katsina, Ondo and Bauchi Commands as well as DOGI for their vigilance and commitment to the goal of ridding every community in Nigeria of the menace of drug abuse and trafficking, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa charged them not to relent, but should continue to raise the bar in the ongoing offensive action against the scourge and the cartels behind them,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

