90 percent African songs lack substance – Burna Boy

Grammy Award winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy, has taking a jibe at his fellow African singer, describing the songs they churned out daily as lacking substances and cannot stand test of time.

Burna Boy alleged that at least 90 percent of the songs that have come out of Nigeria and other African nations were empty and have nothing worth to hold in them.

Burna, who was recently nominated in the 2023 Trace Awards ‘Song of the Year’ category alongside Davido, stated that all they sing were just amazing time which do not reflect reality of life.

In a video obtained by The Guild from Apple Music, the artiste stressed that music should be essence of life and not the manner at which his colleagues from Nigeria and other African nations engage in the art.

He said: “90 per cent of them have no real-life experiences that they can understand which is why you hear most of the Nigerian music or African music or Afrobeats as you people call it, is mostly about nothing, literally nothing. There’s no substance to it.

“There is real lie experience that they can understand. And that is why most of the African music is mostly about nothing. There is no substance to it. No one is talking about anything. All they talk about is great and amazing time. But they do not understand that life is not an amazing time.

“No matter how you want of a time, either now or at some point or you planned to have, you are still going to face life. So, for me, I feel like music should be the essence of the artiste. An artiste is someone that had good and bad days. And for me, if I give you this with my face on it, I should be giving you the other way round. And that should be the window”.

