84 abducted Islamic school students regain freedom in Katsina

Atleast 84 Islamic school students abducted by bandits in Dandume Local Government, Katsina State, have regain freedom, following security agencies intervention after their kidnap.

They regained freedom after security agencies engaged the bandits in a gun duel and also recovered 12 cattle been rustled out of Mahuta community, in Dandume Local Government.

It was learnt that the school, also referred to as Makarantan Islamiyya in local parlance, had held a Maulud procession at Unguwar Al-Kasim, a neighbouring village, and while the students were on their way home, the gunmen attacked and kidnapped them.

As gathered, the procession was held late at night and lasted till earlier in the morning on Sunday when the students left the scene for their community.

Abduction came hours after the over 300 schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School regained freedom after their abduction from their school in Kankara Local Government, Katsina State by bandits in the state.

Confirming their rescue, the state police command spokesman, Isah Gambo, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that efforts were on the way to capture the perpetrators particularly those that have sustained bullet wounds during the duel.

Gambo noted that the efforts was made possible due to the prompt action of the District Police Officer (DPO) that mobilised officers under operations “Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and Vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle.