83 suspected armed robbers, cultists cool off inside Benue police net

No fewer than 83 suspected cultists and armed robbers were reported to have been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police during a crackdown on black spots across Benue State.

As gathered, the suspects were also arrested with over 10 firearms and seven live ammunition during the festive period raid that was carried out by the law enforcement agency.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mukadass, who disclosed these while briefing journalists at the headquarters in Makurdi on Wednesday, noted that the raid was to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

Mukadass added that the raid and seizure have drastically reduced the rate of criminal activities including the erstwhile hotbed of deceased militia leader, Terwase Akwaza.

The Commissioner stated that enforcement of the state security council decision to ban motorcycles operation in Sankera following the killing of eight persons between the Christmas and new year holidays was now yielding result.