82 Boko Haram fleeing Borno drown in Damasak river

No fewer than 82 Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), terrorists and their families have been reported to have drown while fleeing from troubled zone in Borno State.

The terrorists and their families, according to eyewitnesses, drown in a river in Damasak axis of the state.

Others deceased were women and children who could not swim while many others are currently recuperating. As we speak more dead bodies are still being discovered.

It was gathered that the terrorists and their families from the Lake Chad axis drowned in a desperate attempt to escape massive troop incursions yesterday.

They were said to be crossing the river over to Niger Republic, where they could be free from the Nigerian Army attacks.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, stated that the tragedy occurred between Bulama Modori, Kaneram, Dogomolu and Jokka communities.

The River stretches from Komadougou Yobe, into Lake Chad through Niger.

The sources said that the terrorists attempted to escape for fear of battlefield elimination after they heard of the Operation Launched by military within the general area.

