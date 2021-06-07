80yrs Pakistani woman dies after undergoing surgery from security guard

An 80-year-old woman, identified as Shameema Begum was reported to have died after undergoing a surgical operation performed by an ex-security guard, Muhammad Butt who posed as a doctor in Pakistan.

According to the police on Monday, the octogenarian died on Sunday, June 6, 2021, two weeks after the security guard attempted to treat her back wound at a public hospital, Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, located in the eastern city of Lahore.

Butt, who has been charged and is in police custody, was said to have taken payment from the deceased family before performing the surgery in an operating theatre, where a qualified technician was also present.

‘We can’t keep up with what every doctor and what everyone is doing at all times. It’s a large hospital,’ explained an administrative official from the hospital, who did not want to be named.

Police said the security guard has also been accused of posing as a doctor on other occasions, even making home visits to unsuspecting patients.

The hospital claimed the security guard was fired, two years ago for trying to extort money from patients.

Pakistan’s public hospitals, where people are required to pay some money towards treatment, can often be inefficient and chaotic.

Begum’s family paid Butt for the operation, and two further home visits to dress her wound. However, when the bleeding and pain worsened, her family returned her to the hospital, where they discovered what had happened.

Her body is being kept for an autopsy to ascertain whether her death was a result of complications from the botched surgery. “The guard has been charged and is in police custody,” Lahore police spokesman, Ali Safdar told AFP.

“Mayo Hospital staff said Butt was fired two years ago for trying to extort money from patients. Earlier in May, a man was arrested for posing as a doctor at Lahore General Hospital and extorting money from patients in the surgical ward.

“In 2016 it was revealed a woman posing to be a neurosurgeon conducted operations for eight months alongside qualified doctors at Lahore’s Services Hospital, the second-largest health facility in Pakistan.”

