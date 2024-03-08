80yrs old man commits suicide in Lagos

A 80years old man, Isiaka Ayinde, has committed suicide in Imota axis of Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State, after hanging himself inside his apartment.

Ayinde’s body was discovered dangling inside his kitchen apartment by his children who raised alarm, alerting residents of Araromi community on the incident.

Confirming the incident on Friday to newsmen, the Lagos Police Command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the deceased body was discovered yesterday.

Hundeyin said one Mustapha, (landlord of the deceased), made a report of the death at the Imota Police Division, at about 12.26 a.m on Friday.

He said Mustapha reported that at about 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, while at his house located at Watchtower Street, Araromi in Imota, he heard the children of the deceased shouting and calling him to come and see their father in the kitchen.

According to Mustapha, he ran into their kitchen, and saw the lifeless body of his tenant, called Isiaka Ayinde, 80-year-old, hanging on a rope that was tied to the burglary railing of one of the windows in the kitchen.

“The scene has been visited by DCB personnel of Imota Division and photographs taken.

“Though, the family of the deceased is not interested in depositing the body in the mortuary, rather, they preferred to bury the corpse immediately, due to age and religious inclination,” Hundeyin added.