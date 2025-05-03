80yrs old Colombian dies inside Lagos hotel

An 80-year-old Colombian national, Quesada Vanegas Ricardo Alfonso, has been reported dead after his lifeless body was recovered inside the Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos State.

According to reports, Alfonso’s lifeless body was discovered hours after arriving at the hotel at about 3:45 p.m. in Room C85, situated on the 8th floor of the building.

On Saturday, the foreigner was said to have died during the week, promoting the hotel management to alert the police.

The incident prompted a swift response from homicide detectives and other officers of the Lagos State Police Command following a distress call.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to him, Preliminary investigations revealed that Mr. Alfonso had been residing at the hotel for over four months before his death.

Police sources stated that there were no visible signs of violence or foul play on the body. The remains have been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital mortuary in Yaba for autopsy, while a coroner’s inquest has been opened.

In the course of the investigation, some hotel management staff were temporarily detained for failing to maintain accurate guest records. They were later released after being questioned by the police.

The Lagos State Police Command has assured the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of Mr. Alfonso’s death.