800 children, others die after Afghanistan earthquake

At least 800 people including children and women have been confirmed dead and at least 2,800 injured after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border.

The earthquake struck the country’s northeastern province of Kunar near the Pakistan border at 11.47pm, completely destroying several villages in the area.

Homes of mud and stone were levelled by the midnight quake and several villages completely destroyed in Kunar province.

Rescuers have been searching for survivors in several districts of the mountainous province where the quake hit.

Images showed helicopters ferrying aid out to the affected, and residents helping soldiers and medics carry the wounded to ambulances.

Footage from Nangarhar province showed people frantically digging through rubble with their hands, searching for loved ones in the dead of night.

Hundreds of injured people have been taken to hospital, a local official said, with figures likely to rise.

“All our… teams have been mobilised to accelerate assistance, so that comprehensive and full support can be provided,” interior ministry spokesperson Abdul Maten Qanee told newsmen on Monday, citing efforts in areas from security to food and health.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s chief spokesman, said: “Sadly, tonight’s earthquake has caused loss of life and property damage in some of our eastern provinces.

“Local officials and residents are currently engaged in rescue efforts for the affected people. Support teams from the centre and nearby provinces are also on their way.”

He added “all available resources will be utilised to save lives”.

According to earlier reports, 30 people were killed in a single village.

“The number of casualties and injuries is high, but since the area is difficult to access, our teams are still on site,” said health ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman.

“So far, no foreign governments have reached out to provide support for rescue or relief work,” a foreign office spokesperson said.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, described the disaster as “a perfect storm”.

“It is very tragic. We have very little information as of yet, but already reports of hundreds of people killed and many more made homeless.

“It is a country that is already suffering from a multiplicity of crises – there is a big drought, Iran has sent back almost two million people, Pakistan trying to do the same with Afghans living there – and of course, it is extremely difficult to mobilise resources because of the Taliban.

“It’s a perfect storm, and this earthquake likely to have been quite devastating is just going to add to the misery. So, a strong appeal to all of those who can help.”

The country is prone to deadly earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake and strong aftershocks struck Afghanistan on 7 October 2023.

The country’s Taliban government said at least 4,000 people had been killed, but the United Nations said the number of fatalities was around 1,500.

The 2023 earthquake is considered the deadliest natural disaster to hit Afghanistan in recent years.