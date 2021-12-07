80 Nigerians graduate from Netherlands Business School

No fewer than eighty Nigerian professionals would be graduating from Business School Netherlands (BSN) as part of the institution’s 2021 graduating set having successfully passed the prescribed examinations and completed the pragmatic action learning Executive MBA program.

As said, the 80 Nigerian professionals have been taken through relevant courses such that would aid their seamless progression career-wise and open them to world of opportunities with skills and expertise needed to excel in higher roles and business world.

The BSN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Lere Baale, said that the school had streamlined its programme to serve as enabler in the development and success of leaders and organizations worldwide through a unique, pragmatic and practical Action Learning program, providing answers to current leadership issues.

Announcing the event through a statement, Baale noted that the school vision was to develop world-class leaders, armed with ideas and needed skills to provide solutions to arrays of challenges be it in governance, cooperate organizations and business world.

According to him, in the last six years, international observers including CEO Magazine have taken note of our innovative curriculum and world-class faculty who are not mere professors but heroes in the global business marketplace.

“Also noteworthy is the impressive career outcome of our alumni. Many of them are securing investments from global venture capitalists, getting appointments, and gaining fast promotions in Fortune 500 organizations and public sector appointments.

“We have kept true to our mission to contribute to higher education in management learning; and facilitate the development of African managers’ skills, knowledge, research capabilities and ability to take action with regards to the opportunities, prospects and challenges facing their own organizations.”

Furthermore, he boasted that the BSN’s unique teaching and learning methods have earned the school accolades across the world and endeared it to students, graduates and employers, worldwide and particularly in Nigeria.

He, therefore, enjoined Nigerians desirous of internationally acknowledged Executive MBA certificates to save themselves from multiple stress by enrolling with BSN.

“The school is not just offering MBA; it requires students to take action on the knowledge they acquire and thereby grow their skills. BSN drives the inspiration, innovation, and creativity of our graduates. We are creating platforms to connect our students to a circle of global networks of peers, angel investors, venture capitalists, private equity firms, mentors, coaches, etc.

“They are thus enabled to explore opportunities for international or global collaborations. Our Graduates are equipped to manage the business professionally to secure capital and accelerate business & entrepreneurial ventures.

“This is why BSN graduates drive the acceleration of business transformation through growth & profitability. Through resilience, such businesses can scale up and move to the stock exchange, thus creating a wealthy global community and making a better world by contributing to the 17 SDGs- ending poverty, protecting the planet, and promoting global peace and prosperity,” Baale said.

BSN was established in 1988 in The Netherlands and has grown its presence into 16 Countries. The school has graduated over 6,000 Executive MBA holders from over 1,200 firms in over 55 countries. It has worldwide accreditation reflecting its commitment to exceptional global quality standards.

Business School Netherlands is also accredited globally by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), and in Europe it’s a member of Association for Transnational Higher Education Accreditation (ATHEA).

