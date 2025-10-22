8.7M voters to determine Ivory Coast presidential race

The Independent Electoral Commission, CEI, in Ivory Coast has registered at least 8.7 million electorate to cast their ballot in the forthcoming 2025 presidential election.

The CEI disclosed that the voters, which consist of 52 males and 48 females, are eligible to vote for any of the five contestants who are jostling to become the sixth president in the country, including the incumbent, Alassane Ouattara, who has been in office since 2010.

Other aspirants include the Simeone Gbagbo, of the Movement of Capable Generations Party, MGC, and divorcee of former president, Laurent Gbagbo, who was dismissed alongside Tidjane Thiam, over alleged financial misconduct and acts against humanity.

The electoral body also certified Jean-Louis Billion of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast, PDCI, alongside Ahoua Mello, and Henriette Lagou, who represents the Group of the Political Partners for Peace Party.

The election is billed for Saturday 25th, October.