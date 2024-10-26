8.67M Lagosians are hypertensive, unaware- Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that 8.67 million residents are currently hypertensive with over 6 million unaware of their health status across the state.

To address this challenge, the state government has launched a state-wide free screening for hypertension and diabetes for residents, to assist them manage their health status.

According to the government, the initiative under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum nationwide ‘10 Million Project’ campaign aimed at addressing the silent killers of hypertension and diabetes.

The campaign tagged: “Know Your Numbers, Control Your Numbers” is set to run from Monday October 28 to Sunday November 3, 2024 and will provide free screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar across all local government areas in the state, with a goal of screening 800,000 Lagosians within the one-week window, as part of the Lagos quota of the 10M Nigeria project.

At a media briefing held today at the Folarin Coker Staff Clinic in Alausa-Ikeja, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, highlighted the campaign’s objective to make health screening accessible to every resident in Lagos State.

“This campaign represents a powerful effort in the fight against hypertension and diabetes, which often go undiagnosed until severe complications arise,” he stated, underscoring the commitment to proactive health-seeking behaviors among residents.

Abayomi introduced the public to what he termed the “silent killers”: diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. He elaborated on how these conditions often progress without symptoms, quietly causing damage to organs like the heart, eyes, and kidneys. “While diabetes, obesity, and hypertension may appear benign initially, they silently wreak havoc on the body, sometimes with deadly consequences,” he noted. Prof. Abayomi emphasized the importance of regular health checks and encouraged residents to participate actively in the campaign to “know their numbers.”

During his presentation, Prof. Abayomi explained that a significant portion of the city’s 30 million residents’ population are living with hypertension, diabetes, and obesity—yet many remain unaware of their dire situations.

“With a hypertension prevalence rate of 30%, a staggering 8.67 million people in Lagos are affected by high blood pressure. Even more concerning, 70% of those living with hypertension, which amounts to over 6 million individuals, are completely unaware of their condition. Hypertension is a leading cause of heart disease, strokes, and kidney failure, making this lack of awareness particularly dangerous”, he said.

The Commissioner added that obesity, a known contributor to both hypertension and diabetes, affects 3.48 million Lagosians, or 12% of the population, stressing that the rise in sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits is exacerbating the situation, with obesity acting as a gateway to other life-threatening illnesses.

“Diabetes is another major health issue plaguing the city, with a 6% prevalence rate—equating to 1.73 million residents. Shockingly, 50% of individuals with diabetes, approximately 865,500 people, are unaware that they have the condition. Undiagnosed and untreated diabetes can lead to blindness, kidney damage, and cardiovascular diseases”, he noted

Prof. Abayomi described the early symptoms of diabetes, which include constant thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and slow-healing wounds. He explained that Hypertension, often asymptomatic in its early stages, may manifest later with headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, or even chest pain. The Commissioner warned that the “silent killers” can strike unexpectedly, leading to severe health issues if left undiagnosed.

To support accessible healthcare, Prof. Abayomi said the Lagos State Government through its social health insurance scheme – Ilera Eko Health Insurance Scheme, allows subscribers to access year-round check-ups for hypertension and diabetes on the standard premium package. “We want to remove barriers to regular check-ups,” Prof. Abayomi affirmed, adding that this service aims to reduce long-term health complications through early diagnosis and lifestyle modification.

He noted that the Project 10 Million; “Know Your Numbers” campaign, currently being promoted across Lagos is expected to have significant public health benefits, considering Lagos’s high prevalence rates of these conditions.

“This campaign is aimed at encouraging residents to check their blood pressure, weight, and blood sugar levels “During the campaign week, Lagosians are invited to visit any of the state’s 300 primary health centers and 30 general hospitals to get screened. Free consultations will include tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, and BMI calculations, enabling citizens to better understand and manage their health”, he said.

The Commissioner also identified specific risk factors contributing to hypertension and diabetes to include obesity, physical inactivity, poor diet, age, and stress. He recommended a healthy lifestyle including eating a balanced diet, regular exercise, healthy weight maintenance, smoking cessation, and stress management as ways to defeat the silent killers

“We strongly recommend that you take advantage of the opportunity to get a free health check-up at our public health facilities within the weeklong free health screening exercise next week. Beyond this, make it a habit to know and control your numbers—work closely with your doctors to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Start by focusing on lifestyle changes before considering medication, and remember: moderation is key. Live well, enjoy life, but always with balance”, he said.

Prof. Abayomi expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, chaired by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and Dr. Banji Filani, Chairman of the Nigerian Health Commissioners’ Forum, for their support. He also commended the unwavering dedication of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat in implementing this initiative.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, expressed concern about the tendency for individuals to overlook free health services due to a lack of awareness. She pointed out that during the recently concluded Alaafia Eko outreach, where health services were provided to 24,000 Lagosians, many people failed to follow up on their health care. “We are seeing that free resources alone may not be enough. We need people to take ownership of their health, make regular check-ups a habit, and use available resources,” Dr. Ogunyemi said.

Dr. Ogunyemi also highlighted the importance of family health and urged parents to avoid introducing children to high-sugar foods that can lead to childhood obesity and other health issues later in life. “Hypertension and diabetes can be hereditary, and even children are susceptible. We encourage parents to take their children for regular check-ups as well,” she said, calling attention to the rising cases of childhood diabetes linked to poor dietary habits.

In a vivid anecdote shared by Dr. Ogunyemi, she recounted stories of individuals who collapsed unexpectedly due to untreated hypertension, emphasizing the need for consistent health monitoring. She urged Lagosians to not only know their numbers but also actively work towards keeping them within healthy ranges through lifestyle adjustments.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, shared his personal story on the importance of regular screenings. He spoke on the impact of daily stress, especially in high-pressure professions like journalism, and urged members of the press to prioritize their health. “The campaign is more than a health check,” he remarked, “It’s a call to every Lagosian to take proactive steps in managing their health.”

In his closing remarks, Omotoso encouraged journalists to amplify the campaign’s message to the public. “We look forward to your diligent reporting of this initiative, which could save countless lives. By ensuring widespread awareness, we are collectively taking a stand against the silent epidemic of hypertension and diabetes,” he said, reinforcing the importance of public engagement in health initiatives.

As Lagos State gears up for this statewide screening, citizens are urged to seize the opportunity to “Know Your Numbers and Control Your Numbers,” as early diagnosis and management can significantly reduce the risks associated with these life-threatening conditions.