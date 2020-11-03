78 soldiers, insurgents die during North-East region clashes

Atleast three Nigerian soldiers and 75 members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups were said to have been killed during clashes between them within the North East region in the last six weeks.

Aside from the deceased, no fewer than four other soldiers were said to have sustained gunshot wounds during the clashes that were recorded during the period under review.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko, who disclosed these on Tuesday at the Army Special Super Camp 1 in Ngamdu, near the border between Borno and Yobe States, stated that the personnel attached to Operation Fire Ball, a subsidiary operation under Operation Lafiya Dole, killed the insurgents between September 28 and October 31.

Onyeuko stressed that within this period, the troops embarked on aggressive clearance operations, ambushes, robust day and night patrols, in order to finally decimate the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP members.

He further revealed that four gun trucks, one Bedford truck, three anti-aircraft guns were destroyed by the personnel during the clashes that lasted for several hours.

The captured weapons by the personnel include six gun trucks, four anti-aircraft guns, one PKT gun, four general-purpose machine guns, one automatic grenade launcher, one Dushka gun, one light machine gun, 48 x AK 47 rifles, one locally made pistol, and 10 x AK 47 magazines.

Others were one 36 Hand Grenade, 567 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 448 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 50 rocket-propelled grenade bombs, 17 locally manufactured rounds, three shells for making Improvised Explosive Device, one smoke grenade, and two belts of PKT rounds as well as others.

According to him, the successes so far achieved would not have been possible without the sacrifice, commitment, and gallantry exhibited by the well-motivated troops, some of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice.

While appealing to the personnel not to rest on their oars, Onyeuko assured residents of the North East region that the Nigerian Army was determined to finally rout the remnants of BHT/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves within this region.